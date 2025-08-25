All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Orbán's party accuses Ukraine of "armed attack on EU"

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 25 August 2025, 17:00
Orbán's party accuses Ukraine of armed attack on EU
Photo: DW/ТАСС

Hungarian MEP Tamás Deutsch from the ruling Fidesz party has equated Ukraine’s strike on the Druzhba oil pipeline with an "armed attack on the European Union".

Source: Hungarian news portal 444.hu, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Deutsch claimed that Ukraine was targeting the Druzhba pipeline, through which Hungary receives Russian oil, in order "to complement political, secret and media pressure on Hungary with military means".

Advertisement:

The politician also referred to the explosions on the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines, claiming that they had been carried out on the orders of "the Ukrainian state and military leadership".

"An armed attack on infrastructure that serves the EU’s energy security is nothing less than a military attack on the European Union, and in this situation, the question of Ukraine’s EU membership should be taken off the agenda," the diplomat said.

Background: Last week, the foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary issued a complaint to the European Commission regarding strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which led to the suspension of Russian oil supplies to their countries.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

HungaryUkraineEUenergy
Advertisement:
Trump says he and Kim Jong Un "get along" and should meet again
Trump outlines US role in security guarantees for Ukraine
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief declined offer to join Zelenskyy's team and pledged not to criticise him – Guardian
Zelenskyy does not believe Russia is making concessions on war in Ukraine
Germany pledges to provide Ukraine with €9bn annually
Polish president vetoes law on support for Ukrainians
All News
Hungary
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart: "You don't need to tell Ukrainian president what to do or say"
Hungary's foreign minister outraged by Zelenskyy's statement on Druzhba pipeline
Zelenskyy hints that Druzhba pipeline's fate hinges on Hungary's veto on Ukraine's EU accession
RECENT NEWS
20:41
Zelenskyy and Trump's envoy Kellogg meet and discuss how to influence Russia
20:06
Trump says he and Kim Jong Un "get along" and should meet again
19:58
Two prosecutor's office employees injured in Russian attack on car in Kherson Oblast
19:46
Trump outlines US role in security guarantees for Ukraine
19:43
Trump says Putin is avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he dislikes him
19:23
Ukrainian parliamentary committee reveals how many Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity
19:22
Germany believes Putin is still not interested in peace
19:21
Russian forces injure four civilians in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast
19:09
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's air defence with German vice chancellor
18:45
Ukraine responds to Polish president's initiative to ban Ukrainian red and black flag
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: