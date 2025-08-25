Orbán's party accuses Ukraine of "armed attack on EU"

Hungarian MEP Tamás Deutsch from the ruling Fidesz party has equated Ukraine’s strike on the Druzhba oil pipeline with an "armed attack on the European Union".

Source: Hungarian news portal 444.hu, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Deutsch claimed that Ukraine was targeting the Druzhba pipeline, through which Hungary receives Russian oil, in order "to complement political, secret and media pressure on Hungary with military means".

The politician also referred to the explosions on the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines, claiming that they had been carried out on the orders of "the Ukrainian state and military leadership".

"An armed attack on infrastructure that serves the EU’s energy security is nothing less than a military attack on the European Union, and in this situation, the question of Ukraine’s EU membership should be taken off the agenda," the diplomat said.

Background: Last week, the foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary issued a complaint to the European Commission regarding strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline, which led to the suspension of Russian oil supplies to their countries.

