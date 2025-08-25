All Sections
Trump says he and Kim Jong Un "get along" and should meet again

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 25 August 2025, 20:06
Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. Photo: Russian Interfax

US President Donald Trump has suggested that he will hold another meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un "some day", as he gets on with him "very well".

Source: European Pravda

Quote from Trump: "We’ll meet at some point [with Kim Jong Un] – I look forward to it actually."

Details: The US president recalled that during his first presidential term, he met with the North Korean leader twice. He said Kim Jong Un "was very good with me" and "I got along with him very well".

Background:

  • Trump said in early April that he might contact North Korea "at some point" and reiterated that he had a "very good relationship" with Kim Jong Un.
  • After that, the US administration reportedly started talking about what to do next to establish contact with North Korea.

