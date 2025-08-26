All Sections
Another general arrested in Russia: suspected of embezzling around US$410,000

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 August 2025, 13:23
Another general arrested in Russia: suspected of embezzling around US$410,000
Konstantin Kuvshinov. Photo: open sources

Major General Konstantin Kuvshinov, former head of the 9th Medical and Diagnostic Centre of Russia’s Defence Ministry, has been held in a pre-trial detention centre since late April 2025 in a criminal case on large-scale fraud.

Source: Russian outlet Mediazona, citing a case card on the website of Moscow courts; Russian state outlet TASS

Details: According to the case materials, Kuvshinov is accused of embezzling over RUB 57 million (approx. US$410,000). Investigators believe that in 2022 the Russian Defence Ministry’s medical centre concluded state contracts with the companies Delrus and TDA-Service for the supply of medical equipment whose prices turned out to be inflated.

In early June, military investigators announced criminal fraud cases against Delrus deputy head of sales Igor Ignatov and TDA-Service commercial director Alexander Khotsin. A court sent the first manager to a pre-trial detention centre and placed the second under house arrest.

Major General Konstantin Kuvshinov headed the 9th Medical and Diagnostic Centre of the Defence Ministry, located in Moscow, from February 2019 to May 2025. Before that, he headed the ministry’s Main Centre of Military Medical Expertise.

Background: 

  • Major General Konstantin Ogiyenko, the Russian commander of the 1st Special Purpose Air and Missile Defence Army, which protects Moscow from airstrikes; he was a suspect in a bribery case.
  • Major General Ivan Popov, a former commander of the 58th Army of the Russian Armed Forces, was detained and arrested in May 2024 in a case of particularly large-scale fraud.
  • In July 2024, Russia’s FSB arrested Deputy Defence Minister and Army General Dmitry Bulgakov in a corruption case.

