EU member states must ensure that Ukrainians under temporary protection have access to essential medical care and means of subsistence, although the level of social and family benefits, along with medical assistance, is determined by each member state individually, the European Commission has said.

Source: European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert, speaking to journalists in Brussels on 26 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The decision on the amount of material support or the scope of medical assistance for Ukrainian refugees is taken by each EU country separately, but they must ensure that Ukrainians have basic means of subsistence and medical care.

"As for social benefits and medical benefits. The level of social and family benefits varies from one member state to another," Lammert stressed.

He said that, according to the Temporary Protection Directive, "member states, if there are not sufficient resources themselves by the beneficiaries, have to provide people enjoying temporary protection with the necessary assistance in terms of social welfare, medical care and livelihood".

The European Commission’s spokesperson underlined that the directive does not set any amount or minimum threshold for the necessary social assistance and that its level remains at the discretion of member states.

"Member states adopted the prolongation of the temporary protection at the Home Affairs Council in July until 2027. By doing so, the EU is reinforcing its unwavering commitment to support Ukraine for as long as needed," Lammert emphasised.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Poland’s new draft law, proposed by President Karol Nawrocki, limits aid to Ukrainians, granting access to services and healthcare only to those who work and pay contributions in the country.

On 25 August, Nawrocki vetoed a new version of the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine.

He also announced a legislative initiative that would equate the symbols of Ukrainian nationalists with Nazi and communist symbols in Poland’s Criminal Code.

Officials in Kyiv have responded to Nawrocki’s initiative to ban the Ukrainian red-and-black flag, warning of possible consequences if the Polish Sejm implements the measure.

