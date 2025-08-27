Woman injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast

A woman has been injured in a Russian drone attack on the settlement of Kozacha Lopan in the Derhachi hromada in Kharkiv Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of Derhachi City Military Administration

Quote: "A 68-year-old woman was in her garden when a Russian drone struck her barn. As a result, she suffered concussion, a brain injury, multiple facial abrasions and first-degree burns on both forearms."

Details: Zadorenko added that medics had taken the woman to one of hospitals in the city of Kharkiv.

