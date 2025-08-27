All Sections
Russian drones attack Sumy community, damaging infrastructure

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 27 August 2025, 01:18
An explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

Explosions were heard first in Kharkiv and later in Sumy and Okhtyrka on the night of 26-27 August.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Around 01:00, Suspilne reported that "an explosion had been heard in Kharkiv, likely outside the city".

Shortly after 01:00, the broadcaster reported a series of explosions in Sumy.

Power outages also occurred in some districts of Sumy, Suspilne said.

At 01:15 and later, reports confirmed multiple explosions in Sumy.

Updated: Later, after 01:30, Suspilne reported a series of explosions in Okhtyrka.

Around 02:00, Hryhorov confirmed drone strikes on the Sumy hromada, noting that the Russians had attacked with unmanned aerial vehicles. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]"

Quote from Hryhorov: "The enemy has conducted a large-scale drone strike on the outskirts of the Sumy hromada.

Early reports indicate no casualties.

There is damage to infrastructure, and emergency services are working at the scene."

