Russians strike farm in Kherson Oblast, killing two

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 27 August 2025, 12:09
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian artillery shelled a farm in the settlement of Novovorontsovka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 27 August, killing a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "At around 09:00, Russian terrorists shelled a farm in Novovorontsovka."

Details: Prokudin noted that a 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman who worked at the farm had been killed in the attack. Prokudin extended condolences to their relatives and friends.

Background: One person was killed and three were injured as a result of Russian strikes on the city of Kherson on the morning of 27 August.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

