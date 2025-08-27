Poland prepares alternative bill on limiting aid to Ukrainians

The Polish government is preparing an alternative draft law on assistance for Ukrainians that would guarantee benefit payments to foreigners on condition that they are employed in the country.

Source: Polish news outlet Money.pl, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at a Cabinet meeting on 27 August that he "would not argue" with President Karol Nawrocki about paying the 800+ benefit only to those Ukrainians who work.

He noted that it was the government that proposed changes regarding the 800+ payments, and that a bill on this issue is "practically ready".

Quote from Tusk: "You know well, Mr President, that the bill on this matter is practically ready. And that the law you vetoed will have various unpleasant consequences. We are not going to argue, because we do not intend to argue, since we ourselves proposed changes regarding the payment of 800+… However, vetoing a law that regulates many more issues may have devastating consequences for Polish companies."

Details: According to the outlet, the government is urgently working on an alternative solution.

"I assume that the basis for further work will be the project from the campaign [of Rafał Trzaskowski, the presidential candidate from Tusk’s party – ed.], probably updated to include some important points that were included in the vetoed law," a source in the Prime Minister’s Chancellery told Money.pl.

A problem comes from the fact that, according to the presidential palace, a presidential bill on this matter is already in the Sejm, the lower chamber of the Polish parliament.

"There is our law, let them work on it. If they introduce amendments to it, of course, in consultation with us, we are ready for such a dialogue. And there is still time… We still have more than 30 days, and this is not for writing an entirely new law, but for amending it. This can be done," said a close ally of President Nawrocki.

On 26 August, government spokesman Adam Szłapka said that by the next sitting of the Sejm, on 8 September, the Council of Ministers would prepare a decision regarding the presidential veto on the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the government is working on linking the payment of social benefits for all foreigners to employment in Poland.

Background: On 25 August, Poland’s President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a new version of the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine.

