At least 3 people trapped under rubble of building in Kyiv – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Oleksandr Kovtunov, Head of Darnytsia District Military Administration, on Telegram

Emergency workers are continuing to clear the rubble of a five-storey apartment block on Boryspilska Street in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, where at least three people may still be trapped under the rubble, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has said.

Source: Ihor Klymenko on the national joint 24/7 newscast on the morning of 28 August

Quote from Klymenko: "We are on Boryspilska Street, where a five-storey apartment block has been damaged. Its third section has been destroyed by an enemy missile. State Emergency Service bomb disposal teams have found wreckage from the missile; the military will comment on its type.

We can confirm the deaths of three people at this location, and four in Kyiv overall. But there is information that at least three bodies may remain under the rubble here."

Details: Klymenko said that the missile struck between the second and third floors of the five-storey apartment block.

He added that rescue workers pulled a woman and two men alive from under the rubble on Boryspilska Street.

"They survived, but are in a serious condition in hospital," Klymenko noted.

More than 500 emergency workers and over 100 appliances are currently working across 20 locations in Kyiv.

About 25 people are known to have been injured in the Russian attack.

Background: At around 05:00, Kyiv City Military Administration released early information on the aftermath of the combined Russian attack on Kyiv. Reports indicated that four people, including a child, had been killed and around 20 had been injured.

