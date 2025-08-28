Death toll from Russian overnight attack on Kyiv rises to four, including children

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Andrii Yermak on Telegram

The latest combined Russian attack on Kyiv has killed three people, including a child, while the number of those injured is rising, according to early data released by Kyiv City Military Administration at around 05:00.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko

Details: Extensive damage had been caused by the attack and there were reports of people killed or injured, Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

Darnytskyi district: damage recorded at no fewer than six locations, including significant destruction in five- and 16-storey residential buildings. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. A house and a kindergarten were also damaged.

Dniprovskyi district: a 25-storey residential building was affected, cars in courtyards were damaged and a fire broke out in an office building.

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "New reports of damaged locations in the district continue to come in."

Details: Solomianskyi district: a house was damaged.

Shevchenkivskyi district: damage recorded at least three sites, including an office building.

Quote from Kyiv City Military Administration: "Early reports indicate that one man has been killed and at least five sustained injuries of varying severity. New information continues to come in."

Later updates indicate that the death toll has risen to three and the number of those injured has increased to nine. A child has been killed.

The information is being confirmed."

More details: Kyiv City Military Administration later reported that the number of injured had increased to 12, including children and teenagers.

Klitschko subsequently informed that 18 people had been injured and that a shopping centre in Kyiv had been hit.

As of 06:14, Kyiv City Military Administration stated that damage had been recorded at more than 20 locations across Kyiv’s Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi and Desnianskyi districts.

Reports indicate that at least three residents of Kyiv have been killed and 24 sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity. Among the dead is a 14-year-old girl. Among the injured are at least five children and young people aged between 7 and 17.

Update: Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the death toll from the attack on the capital had now risen to four.

Quote from Klymenko at 06:22: "As of now, four people, including two children, are known to have been killed and more than 20 injured.

I am working together with the head of the State Emergency Service at one of the scenes of the strikes. Search and rescue operations are in full swing. The situation remains highly dynamic. State Emergency Service aircraft are being deployed to extinguish the fires."

