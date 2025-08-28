All Sections
Ukrainska Pravda office damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 28 August 2025, 10:13
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. All photos: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainska Pravda's office has been damaged in a large-scale combined Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The business centre housing the office sustained damage. 

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv
photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Official information on the extent of the damage and the building’s condition is still awaited. There were no casualties.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv
photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The Ukrainska Pravda editorial team continues to operate as usual.

Background:

  • On the night of 27-28 August, the city of Kyiv was subjected to yet another large-scale combined Russian attack. As of the morning, ten people, including a child, were reported to have been killed and dozens were injured.
  • Law enforcement authorities have closed several streets in the city following the Russian attack.

