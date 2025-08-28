Ukrainska Pravda office damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
Thursday, 28 August 2025, 10:13
Ukrainska Pravda's office has been damaged in a large-scale combined Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda
Details: The business centre housing the office sustained damage.
Official information on the extent of the damage and the building’s condition is still awaited. There were no casualties.
The Ukrainska Pravda editorial team continues to operate as usual.
Background:
- On the night of 27-28 August, the city of Kyiv was subjected to yet another large-scale combined Russian attack. As of the morning, ten people, including a child, were reported to have been killed and dozens were injured.
- Law enforcement authorities have closed several streets in the city following the Russian attack.
