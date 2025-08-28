Medical facility building damaged in latest Russian attack on Kyiv – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dobrobut medical centre. Photo: Dobrobut Medical Service on Facebook

A building belonging to the Dobrobut medical centre was damaged in a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: press service of the Dobrobut Medical Service

Details: The centre affected, located on Antonovycha Street, opened only four months ago, but shrapnel from the strike has damaged windows, ceilings and some equipment. No staff were injured.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dobrobut medical centre. Photo: Dobrobut Medical Service on Facebook

The Dobrobut team is currently assessing the extent of the damage and working on restoring operations. Information on the resumption of patient admissions will be provided later.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dobrobut medical centre. Photo: Dobrobut Medical Service on Facebook

Background:

On the night of 27-28 August, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine using loitering munitions as well as air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles – a total of 629 aerial assets had been launched, 589 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence.

Fourteen people, including three children, have been killed and dozens of others sustained injuries in the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August.

The Russian bombardment has also damaged two buildings of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in the capital.

During the large-scale attack on Kyiv, Russian forces have caused damage to buildings housing the main offices of Bank Credit Dnipro and OTP Bank.

