Putin's spokesman calls deadly Russian strike on Kyiv "successful" and claims that Russia wants talks

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 August 2025, 14:21
A residential building that has been destroyed in the latest Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, has said that the deadly Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August was "successful".

Source: Peskov in comments to Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets

Details: Meanwhile, Peskov claimed that Russia "remains interested in continuing the negotiation process on resolving the Ukrainian crisis" [as Russia refers to the war – ed.].

He also mentioned that Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure facilities are continuing.

Background:

