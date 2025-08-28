Putin's spokesman calls deadly Russian strike on Kyiv "successful" and claims that Russia wants talks
Thursday, 28 August 2025, 14:21
Dmitry Peskov, Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, has said that the deadly Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August was "successful".
Source: Peskov in comments to Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets
Details: Meanwhile, Peskov claimed that Russia "remains interested in continuing the negotiation process on resolving the Ukrainian crisis" [as Russia refers to the war – ed.].
He also mentioned that Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure facilities are continuing.
Background:
- On the night of 27-28 August 2025, units from Ukraine’s defence forces struck a number of key Russian assets.
- On 28 August 2025, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence units also hit a Buyan-M class missile ship in the Sea of Azov.
- Sixteen people, including four children, were killed and dozens were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August. Residential buildings were damaged.
