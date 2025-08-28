Putin's spokesman calls deadly Russian strike on Kyiv "successful" and claims that Russia wants talks

A residential building that has been destroyed in the latest Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, has said that the deadly Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August was "successful".

Source: Peskov in comments to Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets

Details: Meanwhile, Peskov claimed that Russia "remains interested in continuing the negotiation process on resolving the Ukrainian crisis" [as Russia refers to the war – ed.].

He also mentioned that Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure facilities are continuing.

Background:

On the night of 27-28 August 2025, units from Ukraine’s defence forces struck a number of key Russian assets.

On 28 August 2025, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence units also hit a Buyan-M class missile ship in the Sea of Azov.

Sixteen people, including four children, were killed and dozens were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August. Residential buildings were damaged.

