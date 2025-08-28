All Sections
EU summons Russian chargé d’affaires over attack on EU mission building in Kyiv

Tetyana Vysotska, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 28 August 2025, 14:44
Photo: Getty Images

The European External Action Service, headed by Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, will be summoning Russia’s chargé d’affaires to the European Union over the Russian attack on the EU mission building in Kyiv.

Source: European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas is summoning the Russian envoy over the airstrike on the EU delegation building in Kyiv.

"Indeed, I confirm that we will be summoning the Russian Chargé d'Affaires. This meeting will still take place today, so I can debrief you after that," Hipper said.

She stressed that "no diplomatic mission should ever be the target of strikes".

Background:

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the damage caused to the EU mission building in Kyiv by the Russian attack demonstrates the Kremlin leader’s unwillingness to end his terror against peaceful Ukrainian civilians, European Pravda has reported.
  • EU Ambassador to Kyiv Katarina Mathernová stated that Russia carried out a deliberate strike on a building located next to the EU mission in Ukraine.
  • The blast wave severely damaged a residential block where many EU delegation staff in Kyiv live.
  • Following the overnight Russian attack on Kyiv, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has demanded that Russia stop the killings and engage in peace talks.

