Zelenskyy says security guarantees "will be set out on paper next week"
After talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the preliminary work on security guarantees is nearing completion.
Source Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Zelenskyy said that he thanked Erdoğan for Turkey’s support after a Russian large-scale attack and discussed the next diplomatic steps to end Russian aggression against Ukraine.
"We also discussed security guarantees extensively. National security advisors are now working on every specific component, and the entire framework will be set out on paper next week," he added.
Zelenskyy added that Erdoğan is involving Defence Minister Yaşar Güler in the process of preparing security guarantees "to explore how Türkiye can contribute to ensuring security, particularly in the Black Sea".
Background:
- According to the FT, Ukraine’s Western partners have prepared a preliminary plan for its security in the event the war ends. The plan envisages creating a demilitarised zone likely to be patrolled by neutral peacekeeping troops from a third country.
- Meanwhile, Russia has rejected the idea of European troops being present in Ukraine, contradicting US President Donald Trump’s claim that Putin would agree to them as part of a peace deal.
