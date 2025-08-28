Zelenskyy says security guarantees "will be set out on paper next week"

After talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the preliminary work on security guarantees is nearing completion.

Details: Zelenskyy said that he thanked Erdoğan for Turkey’s support after a Russian large-scale attack and discussed the next diplomatic steps to end Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"We also discussed security guarantees extensively. National security advisors are now working on every specific component, and the entire framework will be set out on paper next week," he added.

Zelenskyy added that Erdoğan is involving Defence Minister Yaşar Güler in the process of preparing security guarantees "to explore how Türkiye can contribute to ensuring security, particularly in the Black Sea".

