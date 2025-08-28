All Sections
Committee to Protect Journalists responds to damage to Ukraine's media offices after Russian attacks

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 28 August 2025, 20:32
Committee to Protect Journalists responds to damage to Ukraine's media offices after Russian attacks
Ukrainska Pravda office after the Russian attack on Kyiv

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has reacted to the Russian strikes on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August and the damage caused to the offices of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), the independent news outlet Ukrainska Pravda and the Dnipro newspaper Mezhivskyi Merydian.

Source: CPJ

Quote: "Today’s devastating Russian attack on Ukraine, which damaged at least three media offices, is a stark reminder of the risks journalists face working and living in the country. The strikes show that journalists’ safety remains a major concern, regardless of how far they are from the front lines."

Advertisement:

Details: The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the Russian attacks and called on Russia to immediately cease strikes on civilian infrastructure.

CPJ also recalled that over the course of more than three and a half years of war, Russia has often struck media offices across the country, journalists have been injured while working, and their homes have been bombarded.

They stressed that at least 18 journalists and media workers have been killed while reporting in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Background: As a result of a large-scale combined Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August, the office of Ukrainska Pravda and the office of the Kyiv bureau of Radio Liberty were damaged.

