Radio Liberty editorial office damaged in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv – photos

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 28 August 2025, 12:53
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Radio Liberty

The Kyiv office of Radio Liberty was damaged in a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: Radio Liberty's Ukrainian Service

Details: Some of the windows in the office were shattered and some equipment was damaged.

Radio Liberty journalists reported that the explosions near the office were caused by two direct missile strikes, which hit civilian buildings close to the office.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Radio Liberty

Quote from Steve Capus, President and CEO of Radio Liberty: "Although the Radio Liberty office was damaged, fortunately, none of our employees were injured. You can be sure that our journalists will continue their vital work. Our thoughts are with the families of those who were killed and injured in these attacks, as well as with Ukrainian emergency workers."

Background:

  • Fifteen people, including four children, were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries in the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August. 
  • Ukrainska Pravda's office was damaged in the attack.
  • Law enforcement authorities have closed several streets in the city following the Russian attack.
  • Friday 29 August has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv in memory of those who were killed.

