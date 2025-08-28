All Sections
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21, more people may be under rubble – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 28 August 2025, 23:05
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21, more people may be under rubble – photo
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: UP

The death toll from the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 27-28 August has risen to 21, including four children. Dozens have been injured.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote from Tkachenko: "19 killed. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the attack in the Darnytskyi district."

The State Emergency Service reported that 52 people have been injured. Emergency workers continue emergency and rescue operations at two locations.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: UP

Details: Tkachenko reported that up to ten people may still be trapped under the rubble, as the relevant services report.

In the Darnytskyi district, the District State Administration has set up headquarters at the attack site to assist people. Specialist staff are handling requests from residents.

 
The aftermath of the attack.
Photo: UP

Updated: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the number of people injured in the Russian attack has risen to 65, with 35 people taken to hospital, among them are six children.

Updated at 20:58: Tkachenko reported that as of 20:58, 21 people are reported to have been killed in the Russian attack. The search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Background: 

  • On the night of 27-28 August, Russian troops launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, using 629 aerial assets. Missile and strike drone hits were recorded in 13 locations, with downed aircraft (debris) falling in another 26 locations.
  • Eighteen people, including four children, have been killed and dozens of others sustained injuries in the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv. The death toll may still rise.
  • Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that emergency workers continued clearing the rubble of a five-storey building on Boryspilska Street in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, with at least three people possibly still beneath it.

