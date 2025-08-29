All Sections
Presidents of Ukraine and Poland "synchronise positions ahead of major diplomatic events"

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 29 August 2025, 02:47
Presidents of Ukraine and Poland synchronise positions ahead of major diplomatic events
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President's Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held an online meeting with newly elected President of Poland Karol Nawrocki during which the sides aligned joint diplomatic positions "ahead of major diplomatic events".

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy thanked his Polish counterpart for holding the meeting, calling it "a valuable opportunity to synchronise our positions ahead of major diplomatic events".

Quote: "Our strength is in our unity. And it is reassuring that our stance is unanimous: more pressure on Russia is needed to bring peace. Sanctions are biting and must remain on the table. Moscow’s refusal to engage in the leaders’ [meeting] format must be met with tangible decisions."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that constant coordination between Kyiv and Warsaw is extremely important so that a "united European position is clearly heard in Washington".

Separately, the president of Ukraine thanked his Polish counterpart, as well as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, President of Estonia Alar Karis and President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs for their words of support and sympathy in connection with the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 27-28 August.

Background: 

ZelenskyyPoland
