Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two and wounding three others

Iryna BalachukFriday, 29 August 2025, 08:11
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Two people have been killed and three others injured in a Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Synelnykove district suffered – the Mezhova, Slovianka, Pokrovske and Vasylkivka hromadas came under fire. The aggressor targeted them with drones. Sadly, a man and a woman were killed." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Another woman, aged 50, was injured and received medical assistance on site. 

The attack caused a fire at an industrial facility, while houses and dry grass also burned. A petrol station and several vehicles were damaged.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Two people were injured in a UAV attack on the city of Dnipro.

"A 46-year-old man is in a serious condition. A 69-year-old injured man is in a moderate condition. Fires broke out, which firefighters extinguished. An infrastructure facility and a fire station were damaged," Lysak reported.

The Russians also attacked the Novopillia hromada in the Kryvyi Rih district with drones, causing a fire that has already been extinguished.

They struck the Nikopol district with FPV drones. Lysak said that there were hits in the Marganets, Myrove and Pokrovske hromadas.

Lysak also added that eight Russian UAVs were shot down over the region.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

