All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

CNN: US could send ERAM missiles to Ukraine as early as this year

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 29 August 2025, 11:12
CNN: US could send ERAM missiles to Ukraine as early as this year
ERAM cruise missile. Stock photo: Army Recognition

Extended Range Attack Munition missiles, which have been approved for delivery to Kyiv by the US State Department, may begin arriving in Ukraine as early as this year.

Source: CNN, citing an anonymous source, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement about the sale of ERAM missiles worth US$825 million was made on 28 August, when diplomatic efforts to end the war had yet to yield results and Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital had caused numerous casualties.

Advertisement:

It concerns a possible sale of up to 3,350 ERAM missiles and 3,350 GPS/INS EGI (global positioning/inertial navigation) systems.

A source familiar with the situation said that, if the sale goes ahead, the missiles – with a range of 150-280 miles (241-450 km) – could be delivered later this year.

It is not yet clear whether restrictions will be placed on the use of the missiles.

It was said in the US that the "proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe".

The sale will be financed by contributions from Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, as well as through the US Foreign Military Financing (FMF) programme.

In recent days, it was reported that these missiles could arrive in Ukraine within six weeks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAaid for Ukraineweaponswar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy reports 25 fatalities in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production
Head of Ukrainian President's Office Yermak shares details of talks with Trump's envoy Witkoff in New York
EU defence ministers agree to deploy military instructors to Ukraine after ceasefire
Zelenskyy: There's no mass departure of 18-22-year-olds, they should get to finish schools and universities in Ukraine
Ukraine initiates emergency UN Security Council meeting following Russia's latest large-scale attack
All News
USA
US Embassy in Ukraine condemns Russian strikes, saying killings must stop
European leaders discuss creation of 40-km buffer zone in Ukraine – Politico
US approves sale of over 3,000 ERAM cruise missiles to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:26
Moldovan MP: We have a plan to reintegrate Transnistria, іt will be done very quickly
20:32
Poland outlines its contribution to Ukraine's future security guarantees
20:25
Drone strike hits another oil refinery in Russia – Reuters
20:04
Zelenskyy hints at possible visit of European Council president to Ukraine
19:56
Zelenskyy seeks legally binding security guarantees from partners
19:22
Zelenskyy reports 25 fatalities in large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv
19:22
JD Vance criticises Politico article on Trump's envoy Witkoff
18:51
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency denies investigating Flamingo missile production
18:48
Denmark's contribution to Ukraine's defence industry this year expected to reach €1.4bn
18:21
EXPLAINERHow Putin's ousted "friend" is deepening the crisis in the Balkans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: