CNN: US could send ERAM missiles to Ukraine as early as this year

Extended Range Attack Munition missiles, which have been approved for delivery to Kyiv by the US State Department, may begin arriving in Ukraine as early as this year.

Source: CNN, citing an anonymous source, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement about the sale of ERAM missiles worth US$825 million was made on 28 August, when diplomatic efforts to end the war had yet to yield results and Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital had caused numerous casualties.

It concerns a possible sale of up to 3,350 ERAM missiles and 3,350 GPS/INS EGI (global positioning/inertial navigation) systems.

A source familiar with the situation said that, if the sale goes ahead, the missiles – with a range of 150-280 miles (241-450 km) – could be delivered later this year.

It is not yet clear whether restrictions will be placed on the use of the missiles.

It was said in the US that the "proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe".

The sale will be financed by contributions from Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, as well as through the US Foreign Military Financing (FMF) programme.

In recent days, it was reported that these missiles could arrive in Ukraine within six weeks.

