Estonia to share experience with Ukrainian law enforcement on building public trust in police

This week, a two-year project has been launched in Estonia under which Estonian police officers will train their Ukrainian counterparts. The aim of the project is to share the experience of the Estonian police in order to support the development of the rule of law and to strengthen public trust in the police in Ukraine.

Details: Over the course of the project, the Police and Border Guard Board will train a total of 84 Ukrainian senior and middle-ranking police officers from the National Police Headquarters, the patrol police and police schools.

The project will run from 2025 to 2027, during which six training groups from Ukraine will visit Estonia.

The first group of 14 Ukrainian police officers is already in Tartu. Their training will last for one week, during which police leaders will, among other things, receive an overview of the creation of the Estonian police, management reforms, the introduction of modern management principles, organisational culture, internal control and future developments.

This is the second time the Police and Border Guard Board has conducted such a training project. From 2023 to 2025, 34 Ukrainian police chiefs completed similar training.

