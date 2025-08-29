All Sections
Total of 877 people seek aid due to property damage after Russia's latest large-scale attack on Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 29 August 2025, 14:40
Total of 877 people seek aid due to property damage after Russia's latest large-scale attack on Kyiv
Aftermath of the Russian 28 August attack on the Darnytskyi district. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency recovery operations are ongoing at two sites in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district following a large-scale combined Russian attack on 28 August, with 877 people reporting damage or loss of property to the authorities.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Operational reports indicate that 877 people across Kyiv have sought assistance due to damage or property loss. We have drawn up 565 reports of damage.

The aftermath is significant, and utility services continue their inspections. Over 5,400 broken windows have now been confirmed. District authorities reported that around 2,500 of the windows have been covered with plastic sheeting and boards. Documentation and formal recording of damage are ongoing."

Details: Tkachenko stated that 23 families require temporary accommodation, 21 of them in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district.

He promised housing and appropriate compensation to those affected.

At the scenes of the strikes in the Holosiivskyi district, road surfaces are currently being repaired by Kyivavtodor, a municipal corporation that manages Kyiv’s road and bridge infrastructure. DTEK, an energy operator, is restoring electricity to the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was damaged in the Russian attack.

Background: On the night of 27-28 August, Russian forces launched a large-scale combined strike on Kyiv, killing 23 people, including 4 children.

