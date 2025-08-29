Ukraine initiates emergency UN Security Council meeting following Russia's latest large-scale attack

On 29 August, Ukraine initiated an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following Russia’s large-scale attack on Kyiv and other cities.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Details: The meeting is scheduled for today, 29 August, at 22:00 Kyiv time. It was convened at Ukraine’s request, with support from partner countries. Sybiha said that the session is a response to a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes that caused dozens of civilian casualties, including children.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sybiha: "The meeting is a response to yet another large-scale wave of Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine. These strikes have resulted in dozens of civilian casualties, including children.

We urge the members of the Security Council to use this session to express support for Ukraine in the face of Russian terror and to increase pressure on the Russian aggressor.

Only pressure, including new strict sanctions, can compel Moscow to stop its diplomatic posturing and engage in genuine efforts aimed at ending the war."

Background: On the night of 27-28 August, Russian forces launched a large-scale combined strike on the capital, killing 23 people, including 4 children.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!