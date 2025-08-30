Russia attacks Ukraine with 582 drones and missiles, most intercepted by air defence, some strikes reported – photo

Russia launched 582 attack drones and air-, ground- and sea-launched missiles against Ukraine on the night of 29-30 August. A total of 548 Russian aerial targets were downed by air defence or suppressed by electronic warfare (EW), though there were confirmed strikes and falling debris.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media

Details: From 19:00 on Friday, the Russians launched:

537 Shahed-type attack drones and various decoy drones from Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia;

8 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Rostov Oblast and Krasnodar Krai, Russia;

37 air-launched, ground-launched and sea-launched cruise missiles: Kh-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K and Kh-59 launched from Saratov Oblast in Russia, the Black Sea and the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Early reports indicate that as of 09:00, Ukrainian air defence had shot down or suppressed 548 aerial assets, including:

510 Shahed-type drones and decoy drones;

6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

32 Kh-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K and Kh-59 cruise/air-launched missiles.

There were confirmed strikes by five missiles and 24 attack drones in seven locations, as well as falling debris in 21 locations.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Air Force stressed that the attack is still ongoing, with several Russian drones remaining in Ukrainian airspace. Civilians are urged to follow safety protocols and stay in shelters.

Previously: As a result of a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 29-30 August, civilian infrastructure was damaged and casualties were reported in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro.

Background: The highest number of aerial assets launched by Russia since the full-scale invasion occurred on the night of 8-9 July 2025 – 741. Air defence systems shot down 718 of them, while the Air Forces recorded strikes in four locations, as well as the fall of debris in 14 locations.

