Russians scale up use of "stealth cloaks" to attack at night – Deepstate, video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 August 2025, 11:13
Russians scale up use of stealth cloaks to attack at night – Deepstate, video
A Russian who is not detected by thermal imaging devices. Screenshot

The Russian military has scaled up the use of anti-thermal imaging or "stealth" cloaks which allow them to actively infiltrate during the hours of darkness.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote: "The enemy's new infantry doctrine is not to engage in combat on the front line but to infiltrate, bypassing defensive positions. The next task is to move to the rear and look for the positions of pilots or mortar gunners and start a small arms battle with them.

Special cloaks that minimise heat visibility play an important role in this. This tactic has been used for a long time and has already become popular almost everywhere."

Russiawar
