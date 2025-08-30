Sweden disappointed EU cannot agree on transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
The European Union is still unable to reach an agreement on transferring frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit.
Source: a statement by Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard on the sidelines of an informal EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Copenhagen on 30 August, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Sweden is disappointed by the EU’s inability to decide on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.
Quote: "I’m also very frustrated that the EU is not able to make decisions on the frozen [Russian] assets in order to make sure that Ukraine can use those."
Details: Stenergard stressed that "it is obvious that Russia does not want to stop the war, and therefore we must put more pressure on Russia".
Quote: "So we need to adopt the 19th sanctions package but also move forward with the EU accession process for Ukraine."
Background: Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that assets of the Russian Central Bank, frozen within the European Union, cannot be returned to Russia following a ceasefire or peace agreement until reparations are paid to Ukraine.
