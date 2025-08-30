All Sections
Sweden disappointed EU cannot agree on transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Tetyana Vysotska, Olga KatsimonSaturday, 30 August 2025, 15:20
Sweden disappointed EU cannot agree on transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine
A Russian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union is still unable to reach an agreement on transferring frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit.

Source: a statement by Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard on the sidelines of an informal EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Copenhagen on 30 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sweden is disappointed by the EU’s inability to decide on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

Quote: "I’m also very frustrated that the EU is not able to make decisions on the frozen [Russian] assets in order to make sure that Ukraine can use those."

Details: Stenergard stressed that "it is obvious that Russia does not want to stop the war, and therefore we must put more pressure on Russia".

Quote: "So we need to adopt the 19th sanctions package but also move forward with the EU accession process for Ukraine."

Background: Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated that assets of the Russian Central Bank, frozen within the European Union, cannot be returned to Russia following a ceasefire or peace agreement until reparations are paid to Ukraine.

