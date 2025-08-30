All Sections
Village head injured in Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 30 August 2025, 22:39
Village head injured in Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast
The monument at the entrance to Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

A village head has been injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on the Druzhba hromada in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, the Russians attacked the Shostka and Konotop districts.

At around 16:30, an enemy drone struck the Druzhba hromada. A 62-year-old man, the head of one of the villages, was injured. He received medical treatment at the scene and no hospitalisation was needed."

Details: Later, Russians forces attacked the Putyvl hromada, reportedly with two strike drones, and also bombarded the area with a long-range multiple-launch rocket system. Residential buildings and a lorry were damaged.

Sumy Oblastdroneswar
