Russian troops cut off near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, groups isolated

Dobropillia on map. The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Ukrainian forces have stopped Russian advancement near the town of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, and separate groups of Russians are cut off from supplies.

Source: Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson of the Dnipro Operational Strategic Group of Forces, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Those two ‘claws’ they [the Russians] tried to push forward were cut off.

There are still groups of the Russians hiding in the forest belts, but since they are cut off from their main supply lines and larger forces, it is rather a matter of time before they are done there."

Background:

On 11 August, DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported that Russian troops had intensified their advance in the direction of Dobropillia, particularly with regard to their attempts to gain a foothold near the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road. The Dnipro Operational Strategic Group reported that the Russians had been trying to infiltrate in small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions in this sector.

On 16 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian forces had been advancing in areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast for the second consecutive day. The DeepState map showed the area near Dobropillia as liberated.

