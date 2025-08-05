Death toll from Russian strike on village in Kharkiv Oblast rises to seven as 85-year-old woman dies in hospital

The number of people killed in the Russian attack on 29 July upon the village of Novoplatonivka in Izium District, Kharkiv Oblast, has risen to seven.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On the morning of 5 August, an 85-year-old woman who had been wounded in the attack died in hospital.

Advertisement:

Background:

At around 10:38 on 29 July, Russian forces launched a strike – likely using a multiple-launch rocket system – on the village of Novoplatonivka in the Izium district.

The attack sparked a fire at a local shop where humanitarian aid was being provided to civilians. Five people were killed at the scene and four others were injured.

On 30 July, a 71-year-old man who had suffered multiple injuries during the strike also died in hospital.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!