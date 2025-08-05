All Sections
Death toll from Russian strike on village in Kharkiv Oblast rises to seven as 85-year-old woman dies in hospital

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 5 August 2025, 12:46
Death toll from Russian strike on village in Kharkiv Oblast rises to seven as 85-year-old woman dies in hospital
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

The number of people killed in the Russian attack on 29 July upon the village of Novoplatonivka in Izium District, Kharkiv Oblast, has risen to seven.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On the morning of 5 August, an 85-year-old woman who had been wounded in the attack died in hospital.

Background:

  • At around 10:38 on 29 July, Russian forces launched a strike – likely using a multiple-launch rocket system – on the village of Novoplatonivka in the Izium district.
  • The attack sparked a fire at a local shop where humanitarian aid was being provided to civilians. Five people were killed at the scene and four others were injured.
  • On 30 July, a 71-year-old man who had suffered multiple injuries during the strike also died in hospital.

