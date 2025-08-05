Death toll from Russian strike on village in Kharkiv Oblast rises to seven as 85-year-old woman dies in hospital
Tuesday, 5 August 2025, 12:46
The number of people killed in the Russian attack on 29 July upon the village of Novoplatonivka in Izium District, Kharkiv Oblast, has risen to seven.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Details: On the morning of 5 August, an 85-year-old woman who had been wounded in the attack died in hospital.
Advertisement:
Background:
- At around 10:38 on 29 July, Russian forces launched a strike – likely using a multiple-launch rocket system – on the village of Novoplatonivka in the Izium district.
- The attack sparked a fire at a local shop where humanitarian aid was being provided to civilians. Five people were killed at the scene and four others were injured.
- On 30 July, a 71-year-old man who had suffered multiple injuries during the strike also died in hospital.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!