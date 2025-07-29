All Sections
Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast with MLRS: 5 killed, 3 more injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 29 July 2025, 12:52
Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast with MLRS: 5 killed, 3 more injured

A Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast on Tuesday 29 July killed five people and injured three.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police

Details: At around 10:38 on 29 July, Russian troops launched an attack, presumably using a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), on the village of Novoplatonivka in the Boryspil hromada in the Izium district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The attack sparked a fire in a local shop. Authorities are currently determining the full extent of the fire damage. 

Early reports indicate that five civilians were killed and three more sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

An investigative team, bomb disposal experts and forensic experts have arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another war crime committed by the Russian forces and gathering evidence.

