Russia attacks Ukraine with 45 UAVs overnight: 9 hits reported, 36 drones destroyed
Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 45 Shahed-type loitering munitions and decoy drones on the night of 4-5 August. Ukrainian air defences have intercepted 36 of them, but strikes have been recorded at three locations.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "As of 09:00, air defences have shot down or jammed 36 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various decoy drones in the north, south and east of the country.
Nine UAVs hit targets in three locations, and debris from intercepted drones fell in one additional location."
Details: The drones were reportedly launched from the Russian cities of Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.
The Russian attack has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and UAV units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.
