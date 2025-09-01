All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister on anniversary of Poland invasion warns against appeasing aggressor

Mariya Yemets, Iryna BalachukMonday, 1 September 2025, 11:56
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has pointed out, on the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s attack on Poland, that these events were preceded by attempts to appease the aggressor and has called for avoiding the same mistake now with regard to Ukraine.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha recalled that on 1 September 1939, Hitler’s Germany attacked Poland, and later the USSR joined from the other side – which marked the start of the Second World War on the European continent.

Quote: "Today, it is critical to recall what came before that day: weakness and naive belief that territorial concessions would ‘please’ an aggressor.

The Nazi Third Reich bears full responsibility for the catastrophe of the Second World War. But there were also those who enabled this evil to grow stronger – by avoiding difficult decisions, choosing weakness over strength, and favouring wishful thinking over realistic strategies.

The best way to pay tribute to dozens of millions of people who perished in WWII is to prevent the same mistakes today.

Unity of allies, pressure on aggressor Russia, and strengthening for Ukraine are critical for security and long-term peace for all of Europe."

Background: Many top officials from Central and Eastern Europe have already drawn comparisons between the current negotiations around Ukraine and the "Munich Agreement" of 1938, as well as issuing other warnings, based on the lessons of World War II, about the inadmissibility of concessions to Russia.

Andrii Sybiha
