Up to 20 drones entered Poland during Russia's attack on Ukraine, says Polish defence minister

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 10 September 2025, 08:32
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. Stock photo: Getty Images

Between 11 and 20 drones violated Polish airspace on the night of 9-10 September, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has said.

Source: Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Polish and allied radar systems had tracked between 11 and 20 objects that had violated the country’s airspace. He explained that the operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces had ordered the drones that could pose a threat to be shot down.

He added that drones assessed as posing a threat had indeed been destroyed and that the search and identification of possible debris crash sites are ongoing.

Background:

  • On the night of 9-10 September, Poland confirmed a violation of its airspace by Russian drones during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine, and for the first time shot them down. The military warned citizens of an increased threat in the Masovian, Podlaskie and Lublin voivodeships.
  • Officials later confirmed that several drones had been downed, explaining that this unprecedented decision had been taken in response to an act of aggression and a threat to citizens’ safety. The number of drones destroyed has not been disclosed, and official statements have so far avoided explicitly identifying them as Russian Shaheds – noting only that the targets entered Poland during Russia’s latest large-scale attack on Ukraine.
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has informed NATO of the unprecedented violation of the country’s airspace by drones.
  • In connection with these events, four airports, including Warsaw and Rzeszów, suspended operations.

