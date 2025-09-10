All Sections
Polish armed forces report "act of aggression" by Russia and downed drones

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 10 September 2025, 07:44
Polish armed forces report act of aggression by Russia and downed drones
Shahed drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has stated that it was Russian drones that had violated the country's airspace, calling the incident an act of aggression.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on X (Twitter) 

Quote: "Last night's Russian Federation attack on Ukraine led to an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drones. This is an act of aggression that poses a real threat to the safety of our citizens."

Details: "Defence procedures were immediately initiated" on the order of the operational commander.

"Polish and allied radar surveillance tracked several objects and the operational commander decided to destroy those that could pose a threat. Some of the drones that entered our airspace were downed. The search for and identification of possible crash sites is ongoing," the statement read.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stressed that they are monitoring the current situation and that Polish and allied forces and assets remain "fully ready for further action".

Background:

  • At around 01:30 on 10 September, Ukraine's Air Force reported a likely incursion of Russian attack drones into Polish airspace.
  • Poland closed several airports because of the likely drone intrusion.
  • A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stated that the airports had been closed "due to unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security".
  • Poland's Operational Command officially confirmed the violation of the country's airspace and urged people to stay at home until the military operation was over. It was reported that not only Polish fighter jets but also allied aircraft had been scrambled. In addition, ground-based air defence forces were put on high alert.
  • Joe Wilson, Republican congressman and member of the US House Armed Services Committee, stated that Russian attack drones had entered Polish airspace. He stressed that such actions amount to a direct attack on a NATO ally.

PolandRussiadrones
Poland
