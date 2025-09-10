All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Polish PM urgently convenes "security" ministers over Russian drones entering Poland

Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 08:53
Polish PM urgently convenes security ministers over Russian drones entering Poland
Donald Tusk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has convened government officials for an urgent meeting early this morning following the unprecedented violation of the country's airspace by what are presumed to be Russian drones.

Source: Polish government spokesman Adam Szlapka on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Szlapka stated at around 06:20 (local time) that Tusk had called an emergency meeting of ministers responsible for national security, to be followed by a full government meeting, due to the unprecedented events that had happened overnight.

Advertisement:

Quote from Szlapka: "Prime Minister Donald Tusk is holding a meeting with the ministers responsible for national security. The prime minister has called an emergency Council of Ministers session for 08:00."

Background: 

  • Polish President Karol Nawrocki has confirmed that he is being briefed on the events and will soon hold a meeting at the National Security Bureau with the prime minister in attendance.
  • On the night of 9-10 September, Poland confirmed the violation of its airspace by drones during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine and shot some down for the first time. Podlaskie, Masovian and Lublin voivodeships were at the highest risk. 
  • Several drones were later confirmed shot down. Officials explained that this unprecedented decision had been made due to the act of aggression and the threat to civilian safety. 
  • The number of drones downed has not been specified and official statements have not explicitly mentioned that these were Russian Shahed drones. They only note that the objects entered Poland during the Russian attack on targets in Ukraine.
  • In connection with these events, four airports were closed, including Warsaw and Rzeszów airport. Rzeszów airport, in particular, is a key travel hub for Ukrainians.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandRussiadrones
Advertisement:
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
Poland declares start of NATO's Eastern Sentry operation – video
DeepState: Russians cross Oskil River via gas pipeline and enter Kupiansk – video
NATO insists F-35 interception of Russian drone attack on Poland was effective
"Grown men howled and called for their mothers": former political prisoners describe torture in Belarus
Zelenskyy outlines what NATO should do in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
All News
Poland
Up to 20 drones entered Poland during Russia's attack on Ukraine, says Polish defence minister
Polish Territorial Defence Forces urged to be ready for call-up on short notice
Polish armed forces report "act of aggression" by Russia and downed drones
RECENT NEWS
12:24
Estonia restricts flights near its eastern border due to Ukrainian drones and Russian activity
11:17
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
10:27
Poland declares start of NATO's Eastern Sentry operation – video
09:49
G7 finance ministers discuss how to increase pressure on Russia to end war
09:34
Russia attacks Ukraine with 164 drones and 1 missile: 137 drones downed, some hit targets
09:22
Ukrainian ambassador to Sweden tells king how flag he gifted was saved in Kherson Oblast
09:04
EU's top diplomat Kallas seeks closer EU ties with Trump to pressure Putin into peace
08:40
EU's top diplomat Kallas explains why even discussing Ukraine's territorial concessions is trap set by Russia
08:16
Ukrainian forces repel nearly 50 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
07:52
Russia loses 950 soldiers and 4 tanks over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: