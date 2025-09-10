Polish PM urgently convenes "security" ministers over Russian drones entering Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has convened government officials for an urgent meeting early this morning following the unprecedented violation of the country's airspace by what are presumed to be Russian drones.

Source: Polish government spokesman Adam Szlapka on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Szlapka stated at around 06:20 (local time) that Tusk had called an emergency meeting of ministers responsible for national security, to be followed by a full government meeting, due to the unprecedented events that had happened overnight.

Quote from Szlapka: "Prime Minister Donald Tusk is holding a meeting with the ministers responsible for national security. The prime minister has called an emergency Council of Ministers session for 08:00."

Background:

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has confirmed that he is being briefed on the events and will soon hold a meeting at the National Security Bureau with the prime minister in attendance.

On the night of 9-10 September, Poland confirmed the violation of its airspace by drones during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine and shot some down for the first time. Podlaskie, Masovian and Lublin voivodeships were at the highest risk.

Several drones were later confirmed shot down. Officials explained that this unprecedented decision had been made due to the act of aggression and the threat to civilian safety.

The number of drones downed has not been specified and official statements have not explicitly mentioned that these were Russian Shahed drones. They only note that the objects entered Poland during the Russian attack on targets in Ukraine.

In connection with these events, four airports were closed, including Warsaw and Rzeszów airport. Rzeszów airport, in particular, is a key travel hub for Ukrainians.

