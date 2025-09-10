Poland confirms drone incursion during Russian attack on Ukraine: authorities urge people to stay at home

Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has officially confirmed a violation of the country's airspace and urged people to stay at home until the military operation is over.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on X (Twitter); Polish Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk

Quote: "Please note that during today's attack by the Russian Federation, which is striking targets located on Ukrainian territory, our airspace has been repeatedly violated by unmanned aerial vehicles.

An operation is under way to identify and down these objects. On the order of the operational commander of the Armed Forces, weapons were used and actions are ongoing to search for downed objects.

We emphasise that the military operation is ongoing and urge people to stay at home. The highest risk is in Podlaskie, Masovian and Lublin voivodeships.

The Armed Forces’ Operational Command is monitoring the situation and the forces and assets under its command are on full alert for immediate response."

Details: Tomczyk said the president and the prime minister had been informed.

"All services are active. We ask that people follow the instructions of the Polish forces and police," he added.

Previously: Joe Wilson, Republican congressman and member of the US House Armed Services Committee, stated that Russian attack drones had entered Polish airspace. He stressed that such actions amount to a direct attack on a NATO ally.

Background:

At around 01:30 on 10 September, Ukraine's Air Force reported a likely incursion of Russian attack drones into Polish airspace.

Poland closed several airports because of the likely drone intrusion.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) stated that the airports had been closed "due to unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security".

Poland’s Operational Command reported that not only Polish fighter jets but also allied aircraft had been scrambled. In addition, ground-based air defence forces were put on high alert.

Data from Flightradar showed that an Airborne Early Warning and Control (AWACS) Saab 340 AEW&C aircraft was operating in Polish airspace near the border with Ukraine. Its extended patrol came amid the nighttime large-scale Russian drone attack on Ukraine.

