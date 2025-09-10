EU to propose buying US weapons for Ukraine using €6.6bn from fund blocked by Hungary

The European Union is considering allocating €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility to purchase US-made weapons for Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal made the announcement summarising the outcome of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein format) meeting held in London on 9 September.

Advertisement:

He said discussions are underway concerning the allocation of €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

Background: Since 2022, the European Peace Facility has been used to reimburse EU member states for the military assistance they have provided to Ukraine. However, Hungary has been blocking further disbursements from the fund for several months.

In response, the European External Action Service proposed allowing EU member states to make voluntary contributions to the fund to bypass Hungary’s veto.

Nevertheless, France and Germany have not supported this proposal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!