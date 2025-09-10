All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

EU to propose buying US weapons for Ukraine using €6.6bn from fund blocked by Hungary

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 10:46
EU to propose buying US weapons for Ukraine using €6.6bn from fund blocked by Hungary
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union is considering allocating €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility to purchase US-made weapons for Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal made the announcement summarising the outcome of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein format) meeting held in London on 9 September.

Advertisement:

He said discussions are underway concerning the allocation of €6.6 billion from the European Peace Facility to purchase American weapons for Ukraine.

Background: Since 2022, the European Peace Facility has been used to reimburse EU member states for the military assistance they have provided to Ukraine. However, Hungary has been blocking further disbursements from the fund for several months.

In response, the European External Action Service proposed allowing EU member states to make voluntary contributions to the fund to bypass Hungary’s veto.

Nevertheless, France and Germany have not supported this proposal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
EU
EU plans to deliver two million shells to Ukraine by October, says diplomacy chief
Zelenskyy believes EU should stop buying any energy from Russia
Ukraine and EU launch screening of final cluster in accession talks
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
15:07
UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president
15:03
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: