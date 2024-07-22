Hungary once again blocks EU fund used for arms procurement for Ukraine

Ministers of foreign affairs of the EU countries have once again failed to reach consensus concerning the unblocking of the European Peace Facility (EPF), which is being used to fund armament deliveries to Ukraine, at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

Source: Josep Borrell, a top EU official for foreign policy and security policy, at a press conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell stated that the ministers at the Foreign Affairs Council had discussed the necessity of strengthening the support for Ukraine, especially taking into account the latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian hospitals.

Among other things, the discussion concerned the unblocking of the funds of the European Peace Facility (EPF) which are used to compensate the expenditures of the EU countries on military aid for Ukraine.

"Most member states insisted on the need to lift the blockage on this payment pending for months, for a year. And at the same time they stressed the importance regarding the decision to implement a new Ukrainian assistance fund which has been blocked by one member state for more than one year," Borrell stated.

"This member states that this was something unacceptable, unbearable, and, unhappily, the situation of blockage remains," he added.

Even though Borrell didn’t specify the country, it is known that Hungary is blocking the allocation of over €6 billion of funding for Ukraine’s military aid from the EPF.

This is ongoing despite the fact that Budapest was assured: Hungary’s contribution into the European Peace Facility would not be used for any military assistance for Ukraine.

