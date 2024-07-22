All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hungary once again blocks EU fund used for arms procurement for Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 22 July 2024, 20:07
Hungary once again blocks EU fund used for arms procurement for Ukraine
Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary. Photo: Getty Images

Ministers of foreign affairs of the EU countries have once again failed to reach consensus concerning the unblocking of the European Peace Facility (EPF), which is being used to fund armament deliveries to Ukraine, at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

Source: Josep Borrell, a top EU official for foreign policy and security policy, at a press conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell stated that the ministers at the Foreign Affairs Council had discussed the necessity of strengthening the support for Ukraine, especially taking into account the latest Russian attacks on Ukrainian hospitals.

Advertisement:

Among other things, the discussion concerned the unblocking of the funds of the European Peace Facility (EPF) which are used to compensate the expenditures of the EU countries on military aid for Ukraine.

"Most member states insisted on the need to lift the blockage on this payment pending for months, for a year. And at the same time they stressed the importance regarding the decision to implement a new Ukrainian assistance fund which has been blocked by one member state for more than one year," Borrell stated.

"This member states that this was something unacceptable, unbearable, and, unhappily, the situation of blockage remains," he added.

Advertisement:

Even though Borrell didn’t specify the country, it is known that Hungary is blocking the allocation of over €6 billion of funding for Ukraine’s military aid from the EPF.

This is ongoing despite the fact that Budapest was assured: Hungary’s contribution into the European Peace Facility would not be used for any military assistance for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: HungaryUkraineEUweapons
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Hungary
Hungarian foreign minister outraged over Ukraine stopping oil transit of Russian Lukoil
Orbán promises to continue his "peace mission" despite criticism
Orbán shares letter to EU leadership regarding his "peace mission" to Russia
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: