France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

France and Germany have not supported a proposal which aims to circumvent Hungary's veto on the allocation of more than €6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The European External Action Service has proposed to allow EU member states to make voluntary contributions to the European Peace Facility.

This would make it possible to allocate funds for assistance at the discretion of individual countries, without the unanimous support of all EU countries.

However, Bloomberg sources say, some member states, including France and Germany, have expressed concern about setting a precedent that could jeopardise the future of the European Peace Facility as a foreign policy tool.

Bloomberg also noted that in some countries, voluntary contributions may require the approval of national parliaments, which will add another layer of complexity.

The sources added that it was unclear how much support the proposed plan would receive in the EU.

Background:

In March, the EU Council agreed to create the Ukraine Assistance Fund, part of the European Peace Facility. The fund would be used to reimburse member states for military supplies they provide to Ukraine.

Hungary is known to be blocking the allocation of billions of euros from the European Peace Facility to finance military aid to Ukraine.

This is happening even though Budapest has been given assurances that Hungary's contributions to the European Peace Facility will not be used for military assistance to Ukraine.

On 30 August, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, promised to find a solution to circumvent the blocking of more than €6 billion from the European Peace Facility.

