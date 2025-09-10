Poland invokes NATO's Article 4 after Russian drone incursion

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that the country is turning to its NATO allies for consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty following the incursion of Russian drones on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: Polish news outlet Polsat News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty stipulates that member states shall consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence, or security of any of the parties is threatened.

Advertisement:

"Consultations with allies have now taken the form of an official request to invoke Article 4 of NATO," Tusk said while speaking in the Polish Sejm, the lower chamber of the parliament, on 10 September.

The Polish prime minister added that Article 4 is just the beginning. "We expect significantly more support during the consultations. This is a confrontation that Russia has declared on the free world," he said.

Tusk also stated that "there are currently no grounds to claim that we are in a state of war".

"But there is no doubt that this provocation is incomparably more dangerous for Poland than previous ones," he added.

Background:

Earlier, Tusk said that the drones which violated Polish airspace had, for the first time, entered directly from Belarusian territory.

He also said that a "large-scale provocation" had taken place, but stressed that there is no reason to panic.

NATO does not consider the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish territory overnight to be an attack on a member state of the Alliance.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!