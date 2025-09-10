All Sections
NATO not treating Russian drone incursion into Poland as attack on Alliance – Reuters

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 10 September 2025, 11:14
NATO is not treating an incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory on the night of 9-10 September as an attack on a member state of the Alliance.

Source: Reuters and Polish media outlet Onet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to a NATO source cited by Reuters, initial data indicates that the incident in Poland was a deliberate incursion by Russian drones.

Nevertheless, the source reportedly added that NATO does not consider the incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory an attack.

Background:

  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that Russian drones have for the first time been shot down over NATO territory on the night of 9-10 September, but stressed that there is no reason to panic.
  • Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, has called the drone attack on Poland a deliberate and most serious violation of the EU state's airspace by Russia.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the violation of Polish airspace by drones overnight, stating that it was an extremely dangerous precedent for Europe.

