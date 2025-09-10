NATO not treating Russian drone incursion into Poland as attack on Alliance – Reuters

NATO is not treating an incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory on the night of 9-10 September as an attack on a member state of the Alliance.

Details: According to a NATO source cited by Reuters, initial data indicates that the incident in Poland was a deliberate incursion by Russian drones.

Nevertheless, the source reportedly added that NATO does not consider the incursion of Russian drones into Polish territory an attack.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has stated that Russian drones have for the first time been shot down over NATO territory on the night of 9-10 September, but stressed that there is no reason to panic.

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, has called the drone attack on Poland a deliberate and most serious violation of the EU state's airspace by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the violation of Polish airspace by drones overnight, stating that it was an extremely dangerous precedent for Europe.

