No reason to panic, says Polish PM after Russian drone attack on Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that Russian drones have for the first time been shot down over NATO territory on the night of 9-10 September, but stressed that there is no reason to panic.

Details: Tusk made the remarks ahead of a special government meeting, noting that Russian drones posing a direct threat had been intercepted.

"This is the first time that Russian drones have been shot down over NATO territory. All our allies are treating the situation very seriously," the Polish prime minister said.

He explained that the closure of four Polish airports was not due to a threat of attack but was necessary "due to the operational needs of our pilots".

Authorities are searching for debris from the downed drones, Tusk added, reassuring the public that the prepared action plans had been effective and describing the incident as most likely "a large-scale provocation".

"The situation is serious. No one should doubt that we need to prepare for different scenarios. The first test has been passed. The action plans prepared for such an incident are working," he said.

Tusk insisted that "there is no reason to panic".

"Life will continue as normal. We will keep citizens informed of all developments. There is no reason to impose restrictions that would make everyday life more difficult," he stated.

He said he is in constant contact with senior military commanders and President Karol Nawrocki.

"We have been discussing and assessing the aftermath of these dramatic events for many hours. We are also assessing future needs," he said.

The Polish prime minister also urged politicians, journalists and commentators to be alert to disinformation attempts by Russia.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that at least eight attack drones were directed towards Poland overnight and said he hopes that Russia will face consequences for its malicious actions.

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, has called the drone attack on Poland a deliberate and most serious violation of the EU state's airspace by Russia.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has urged the West to authorise neighbouring countries to use air defence systems to shoot down aerial assets over Ukraine.

