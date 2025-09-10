Belarus claims that it shot down some drones that veered off course and informed Poland and Lithuania

Belarus has claimed that it notified Poland and Lithuania about the approach of drones towards their territory on the night of 9-10 September and even shot down some of them.

Source: BelTA, a Belarusian state-owned news outlet; Pavel Muraveiko, Belarusian Chief of the General Staff, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Muraveiko: "During the overnight mutual exchange of UAV strikes between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, the on-duty forces and air defence systems of the Republic of Belarus continuously tracked unmanned aerial vehicles that had lost course due to the impact of electronic warfare systems of the sides."

Advertisement:

Details: Muraveiko stressed that some of the "lost" drones had been destroyed by Belarusian air defence over the country’s territory.

He added that, using existing coordination channels, Belarusian forces informed Polish and Lithuanian counterparts about the air and radar situation between 23:00 on 9 September and 04:00 on 10 September, warning them of approaching unidentified aircraft.

Quote: "This allowed the Polish side to respond promptly to the actions of the drones by scrambling their rapid reaction forces."

Background:

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said the drones which violated Polish airspace entered from Belarusian territory for the first time.

However, data from Ukrainian military analysts indicate that the drones flying into Poland from Belarus had first entered Belarusian airspace from Ukraine.

Earlier, Poland reported that a drone had crashed into a residential building in a village near the Belarusian border.

Tusk also stated on Wednesday that Russian drones have for the first time been shot down over NATO territory on the night of 9-10 September, but stressed that there is no reason to panic.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!