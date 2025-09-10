All Sections
Evacuation mission vehicle blows up on outskirts of Beryslav: one police officer killed, four injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 10 September 2025, 16:18
Evacuation mission vehicle blows up on outskirts of Beryslav: one police officer killed, four injured
Damaged police vehicle. Stock photo: Kharkiv Oblast Police

A vehicle belonging to an evacuation team was blown up by explosives in Kherson Oblast during a mission to evacuate citizens: one police officer was killed, two of his colleagues and two utility workers were injured.

Source: Volodymyr Litvinov, Head of Beryslav City Military Administration, on social media

Details: It is reported that on 10 September, an evacuation team consisting of three employees of the Beryslav District Police Department was returning from the city of Beryslav to the unit's temporary location. The day before, they had been carrying out an evacuation mission during which they came under Russian fire.

While leaving the city, a municipal utility vehicle hit an explosive device. As a result of the explosion, one police officer was killed, and two of his colleagues and two employees of the Beryslav hromada municipal utility company were injured. All the victims received the necessary medical assistance, Litvinov added. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Quote from Litvinov: "This tragedy is a reminder that every evacuation takes place under fire, under the threat of explosions and death. And everyone who remains in dangerous territory puts not only themselves at risk, but also those who come to their aid.

Police officers, rescue workers, medics – they risk their lives every day to save others. Be responsible. Don't wait until the last moment. Evacuate while you still have the opportunity."

