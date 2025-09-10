All Sections
Moscow comments on appearance of Russian drones over Poland

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 10 September 2025, 18:15
Moscow comments on appearance of Russian drones over Poland
Stock Photo: Getty Images

In its first comments on the Russian drones over Poland, Moscow spoke of "provocations" and claimed that Russia had not intended to attack Poland and that the drones used against Ukraine did not have sufficient range to reach it.

Source: Russian news agency Interfax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov avoided commenting on the incident, saying it fell under the competence of the Russian Defence Ministry. 

"The leadership of the EU and NATO accuse Russia of provocations on a daily basis, most often without even trying to provide any arguments," he said when asked about accusations against Moscow.

Russia’s Defence Ministry stated that "no targets on the territory of Poland were planned for strikes" and that "the maximum flight range of the Russian drones used in the strike, which supposedly crossed into Poland, does not exceed 700 km". 

They added that they are open to consultations with Poland’s Defence Ministry.

Background:

  • Seven drones and a missile were found in Poland following a Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 September.
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that the military had initially recorded 19 violations of the country’s airspace. Media reports unofficially said that more than 20 drones were involved, with some flying more than 250 km deep into the country. 
  • Meanwhile, Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka stated that NATO had invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty in response to the Russian drone attacks on Polish territory.

