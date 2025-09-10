All Sections
Norwegian foreign minister says Russia appears to be testing NATO's limits

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 10 September 2025, 18:22
Norwegian foreign minister says Russia appears to be testing NATO's limits
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide believes that the overnight violation of Polish airspace may have been an attempt by Russia to test NATO’s limits.

Source: Norwegian broadcaster NRK, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "There are many indications that this may be an attempt by Russia to test NATO’s limits in a very tense situation," Eide said at a press conference on Wednesday 10 September.

The minister noted that Poland had concluded that everything points to this being a deliberate act, not an accident.

He added that the drones fell on Polish territory during a large-scale attack on Ukraine, and some of them were entering from Belarusian territory.

"This is a serious violation of Polish airspace, that is, NATO airspace," Eide said, condemning the incident.

Background:

