Norwegian foreign minister says Russia appears to be testing NATO's limits
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide believes that the overnight violation of Polish airspace may have been an attempt by Russia to test NATO’s limits.
Source: Norwegian broadcaster NRK, as reported by European Pravda
Details: "There are many indications that this may be an attempt by Russia to test NATO’s limits in a very tense situation," Eide said at a press conference on Wednesday 10 September.
The minister noted that Poland had concluded that everything points to this being a deliberate act, not an accident.
He added that the drones fell on Polish territory during a large-scale attack on Ukraine, and some of them were entering from Belarusian territory.
"This is a serious violation of Polish airspace, that is, NATO airspace," Eide said, condemning the incident.
Background:
- Seven drones and a missile were found in Poland following a Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 September.
- Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that the military had initially recorded 19 violations of the country’s airspace.
- Meanwhile, Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka stated that NATO had invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty in response to the Russian drone attacks on Polish territory.
