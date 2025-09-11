State Emergency Service posts aftermath of Russian strike on educational institution in Sumy – photos

The fire caused by the Russian strike on an educational institution in the city of Sumy on the night of 10-11 September has been extinguished, with the buildings sustaining significant damage.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The buildings of the institution sustained significant damage and partial destruction, with a fire breaking out in one of them. Firefighters promptly extinguished all the seats of fire."

Advertisement:

Firefighter extinguishing the fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The blast wave damaged cars and shattered windows in nearby high-rise buildings.

Firefighter extinguishing the fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Affected classroom Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency workers inspected the scene.

Firefighter extinguishing the fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Fire at the scene Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: On the night of 10-11 September, Russian forces attacked the building of an educational institution in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy. The attack caused a fire, destruction and damage.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!