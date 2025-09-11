Russian drones hit educational institution in Sumy, causing destruction and fires
Russian forces attacked the building of an educational institution in the Zarichnyi district of the city of Sumy on the night of 10-11 September. The attack has caused a fire, destruction and damage.
Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar
Quote from Kobzar: "The two explosions heard in the city were strikes by enemy drones on one of the educational institutions. As of now, there is no information about casualties."
Details: Hryhorov noted that the Zarichnyi district had been targeted. A fire broke out, buildings were destroyed and the institution's vehicles were also damaged as a result of drone strikes.
"Early reports indicated that windows had been damaged in three high-rise residential buildings," he concluded.
Background: Local media reported a series of explosions at around 01:00.
