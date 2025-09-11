All Sections
Russian drones hit educational institution in Sumy, causing destruction and fires

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 11 September 2025, 02:22
Building on fire. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the building of an educational institution in the Zarichnyi district of the city of Sumy on the night of 10-11 September. The attack has caused a fire, destruction and damage. 

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar

Quote from Kobzar: "The two explosions heard in the city were strikes by enemy drones on one of the educational institutions. As of now, there is no information about casualties."

Details: Hryhorov noted that the Zarichnyi district had been targeted. A fire broke out, buildings were destroyed and the institution's vehicles were also damaged as a result of drone strikes.

"Early reports indicated that windows had been damaged in three high-rise residential buildings," he concluded.

Background: Local media reported a series of explosions at around 01:00.

