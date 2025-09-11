All Sections
Russia attacked Ukraine with 66 drones overnight, half of which were Shahed attack UAVs

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 11 September 2025, 09:20
Russia attacked Ukraine with 66 drones overnight, half of which were Shahed attack UAVs
Fragment of the downed drone. Photo: State Border Guard Service

Russian occupying forces launched an attack on the night of 10-11 September using 66 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of strike UAVs, 62 of which have been destroyed by Ukrainian air defence.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: The Russians began their attack at around 21:00, launching drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The Air Force reported that over 50 of the drones were Shahed drones.

Early reports indicate that by 09:00 on 11 September, Ukrainian air defence had downed or jammed 62 UAVs across Ukraine’s north, south and east.

Four strike drones hit targets at three different locations.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and UAV units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s defence forces.

Shahed dronedronesair defenceUkraine's Air Force
All News
